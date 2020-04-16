Ultimele știri
Județul Alba are 18 cazuri de personal medical infectat cu noul coronavirus. Care este situația la nivel național ?

Numărul cazurilor de personal medical infectat cu noul coronavirus a ajuns la 981, conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu.

Raportare pe județe:
Alba total 18

Arad total 53

București total 131

Bacău total 5

Bihor total 2

Bistrița-Năsăud total 5

Brăila total 1

Botoșani total 9

Brașov total 27

Cluj total 15

Caraș-Severin total 1

Constanța total 2

Covasna total 9

Dâmbovița total 3

Dolj total 1

Galați total 34

Giurgiu total 10

Hunedoara total 37

Harghita total 1

Ilfov total 2

Ialomița total 1

Iași total 13

Mehedinți total 3

Neamț total 8

Prahova total 1

Sibiu total 11

Satu Mare total 2

Suceava total 462

Timiș total 31

Teleorman total 15

Vâlcea total 1

Vrancea total 67

